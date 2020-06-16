Martha BAKER

BAKER, Martha P. Our sweet and beautiful mother, entered the gates of heaven on Sunday night, at 7:55 pm, at the age of 100 years, 5 months and 14 days, to meet her heavenly father and her family and friends in heaven. Martha was born on January 8, 1920, to Alice & Arthur Price. She attended Springfield High School. Mom was a very hard working lady raising 6 children and taking care of her mother. She was also very talented at sewing, making clothes for herself, her mother and daughters. Mom was also a very talented artist, leaving many pictures for us to cherish. She is survived by 3 children, Richard & Laurel Clifford, Wellington, Ohio, Tom Clifford, Springfield, Ohio and Kathy Donovan, Springfield, Ohio; grandchildren, Melanie Curnutte, Misty Deere, Marty Runyan, Richard Clifford, III, Sean & Jill Clifford, Vielka Estel Aruz Gonzalez, Panama, Mandy & Derk Trimanche, Angie Baker & Aaron Carrico, Tiffany Baker, Katie Alice & Stephen Blum; daughter-in-law, Robin Baker; 19 great grandchildren; 13 great great grandchildren and a special friend, Betty Cartwright. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Marvin Baker, Sr.; children, Anne Deere & her husband, Bob, Marvin Baker, Jr. & his wife Sandra and Danny Baker; grandchildren, Tammy Standley, Patty Davis and Bobby Deere, Jr.; great grandchildren, Michael Standley, Alexandria Clifford and Katie Bowen, brother and sisters-in-law, Raymond & Peggy Price, Harold Price; mother and father-in-law, Roxie & Ralph Nawman and a special friends Walter Buchanan. We would like to extend a special thanks to Hearth and Home, Forest Glen and Oakwood Village for all their care and support. Private Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Hospice of the Miami Valley, Animal Welfare League or Paws of Urbana. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store