BERGMANN (Zarker), Martha Jane Age 77, of Eaton, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Greenbriar Nursing Home. She was born March 3, 1943 in Baltimore, MD to Charles and Jane (MacMullen) Zarker. Martha was a Special Education teacher for Tri-County North School District retiring in 2009. Martha is survived by her son, James (Jacquelyn) Bergmann in TN and brother, David Zarker in FL. She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Richard "Ric" Bergmann. A Memorial Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.
Published in Journal-News on May 3, 2020
