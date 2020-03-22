Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Martha BOZARTH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha BOZARTH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha BOZARTH Obituary
BOZARTH, Martha Leona Age 76 passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 15th, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones. Martha was born on September 20, 1943, the daughter of Dorothy Gibson. In addition to her parents, Martha is preceded in death by her loving husband, James R. Bozarth Sr.; daughter Tammy L. Damron; and siblings, Elmer Gibson, Earl, Jerry, Russell, Ernest, Raymond, Vivian (Gibson) Jackson, and Elsie (Gibson) Womack. Martha is survived by her children; Robin (Wayne) Bowling, James "Beau" (Rita) Bozarth Jr., Angela Debolt, and Sheila (Adam) McDonald, grandchildren; Jesse, J.D., Bryan, Amanda, Martha, Jason, Michael, Aaron, Heather, Jessica, and Emily. Martha had numerous nieces, nephews, and great-grandchildren whom she adored and dedicated many years of her life to caretaking and spoiling. Martha enjoyed spending her days on her back porch drinking coffee and visiting with family. She loved to garden, cook, and watch her soaps. Her laughter and loud conversation was sure to brighten any room, no matter how dim. Her unconditional love for her family and life will continue to shine through and be carried on by her loved ones who will deeply miss her.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -