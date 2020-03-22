|
BOZARTH, Martha Leona Age 76 passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 15th, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones. Martha was born on September 20, 1943, the daughter of Dorothy Gibson. In addition to her parents, Martha is preceded in death by her loving husband, James R. Bozarth Sr.; daughter Tammy L. Damron; and siblings, Elmer Gibson, Earl, Jerry, Russell, Ernest, Raymond, Vivian (Gibson) Jackson, and Elsie (Gibson) Womack. Martha is survived by her children; Robin (Wayne) Bowling, James "Beau" (Rita) Bozarth Jr., Angela Debolt, and Sheila (Adam) McDonald, grandchildren; Jesse, J.D., Bryan, Amanda, Martha, Jason, Michael, Aaron, Heather, Jessica, and Emily. Martha had numerous nieces, nephews, and great-grandchildren whom she adored and dedicated many years of her life to caretaking and spoiling. Martha enjoyed spending her days on her back porch drinking coffee and visiting with family. She loved to garden, cook, and watch her soaps. Her laughter and loud conversation was sure to brighten any room, no matter how dim. Her unconditional love for her family and life will continue to shine through and be carried on by her loved ones who will deeply miss her.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 22, 2020