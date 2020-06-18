CLARKE, Martha Ann (Patton) (Nealy) Was born on October 30, 1946, in Bardstown, Kentucky, and passed away on June 6, 2020, in Dayton, Ohio. She served her community as an educator, primarily focused on teaching English and language arts. For many years, Martha attended and worshiped at Assumption Parish, in Dayton, where she served as a lector. She later became a parishioner, at Our Lady of Grace Parish, in Dayton. For more information, including information about services, visit https://tinyurl.com/MarthaAnn2020. Memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, Ohio 45416. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 18, 2020.