Martha CLARKE
1946 - 2020
CLARKE, Martha Ann (Patton) (Nealy) Was born on October 30, 1946, in Bardstown, Kentucky, and passed away on June 6, 2020, in Dayton, Ohio. She served her community as an educator, primarily focused on teaching English and language arts. For many years, Martha attended and worshiped at Assumption Parish, in Dayton, where she served as a lector. She later became a parishioner, at Our Lady of Grace Parish, in Dayton. For more information, including information about services, visit https://tinyurl.com/MarthaAnn2020. Memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, Ohio 45416. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Thomas Funeral Home - Dayton
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Funeral Home - Dayton
4520 Salem Avenue
Dayton, OH 45416
937-274-8777
