Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Martha CLEARY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha CLEARY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha CLEARY Obituary
CLEARY, Martha 82, passed away peacefully on Feb. 11, 2020 at Grant Medical Center. She retired from Springfield City Schools. Martha was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses at the age of 13, and continued as a faithful servant of Jehovah all of her life. She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, and her husband James. Survivors include three children: Susan, Diane, and Daniel (Catherine) Cleary; and her dearly loved three grandsons, Daniel, Devon and Matthew; along with nieces and nephews. Visitation will begin at 2:00 p.m., with memorial service at 3:00 on Sat., Feb. 29, 2020 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1601 Innisfallen Ave., Springfield.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -