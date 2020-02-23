|
CLEARY, Martha 82, passed away peacefully on Feb. 11, 2020 at Grant Medical Center. She retired from Springfield City Schools. Martha was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses at the age of 13, and continued as a faithful servant of Jehovah all of her life. She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, and her husband James. Survivors include three children: Susan, Diane, and Daniel (Catherine) Cleary; and her dearly loved three grandsons, Daniel, Devon and Matthew; along with nieces and nephews. Visitation will begin at 2:00 p.m., with memorial service at 3:00 on Sat., Feb. 29, 2020 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1601 Innisfallen Ave., Springfield.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 23, 2020