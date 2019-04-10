|
CONNER (Gray), Martha Martha Conner (Gray) passed Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at her home. She was born February 3, 1941, Daughter of Liddie M (Owens) Gray and Rev. Garrett Gray Sr. 1 of 22 siblings most proceeding her in death but sisters, Josephine Hatchett, Minnie (James) Tabor, Barbara (Ron) Hall and Virginia Gadd. Survived by her daughter Ramona S. Safarick and husband Jack. Also by her Son Leslie L. (Debbie) Conner. Her grandchildren Jimmy A. Fields wife Emilene, Tiffany Y. Conner-Coleman Joshua T. Fields, Jacob A.G. Starke, Luke Conner and Greatgrands- Matthew, William, Diana, Isaiah, Nadia, Tristin, Jonathan, Jaxon, Emma, Ethan. Martha was proceeded in death by her youngest son Sgt. George W. Conner 1994 and late husband Jimmy W. Conner 1996. And most of her 22 siblings. Martha was a dedicated Christian and would want all to come to Jesus and know him for yourselves. Visitation Friday, April 12, 2019, 12:00pm to 1:00pm at Redeemer Baptist Church, 3751 Hamilton Trenton Rd., Hamilton Oh, 45011. Funeral ceremony Friday, April 12, 2019 at 1:00pm at Redeemer Baptist Church. Burial in Greenwood Cemetery immediately following. www.browndawsonflick.com
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 10, 2019