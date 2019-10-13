|
CONROY, Martha Ann Age 82, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on October 7th, 2019. She will join her loving husband Bill along with her beloved parents Dr. Leonard and Ruth Wuest and sister Carole Lautenbach in eternal life. She is survived by her dear sister Juanita Wenke of Cincinnati and is the wonderful mother of six children - Eileen O'Quin, Bill Conroy, Molly Lees, Sue Owens, Ann Conroy, and Tom Conroy. She loves our spouses like her own children - Dr. Ron O'Quin, Laurie Conroy, Gary Lees, Tom Owens Jr, and Lainey Conroy. Marty is the fun "Ma" to 17 grandchildren - Adam, Laura, Jack, Jenny, Molly, Erin, Brenna, John, Tom L., Tom O., Matt, Kevin, Reilly, Bridie, Joe, Ellee, Georgia, and Great Grandma to Ben. Marty was born in Cincinnati and was educated at the Convent of Sacred Heart and Mt. St. Joseph College. She moved to Dayton where she raised her family and kept in close touch with cherished family and friends in Cincinnati. In 1994, after 36 years of marriage, her husband and best friend Bill died suddenly. A few years later Marty moved to the suburbs of Chicago to be closer to family. She was an active parishioner at Incarnation in Centerville, OH and then St. Isaac Jogues in Hinsdale, IL. She will be remembered for making the most out of every day and especially every holiday, her incredible sense of humor, and the love and kindness she showed to all she encountered. A visitation service will be held the morning of her birthday October 25th at 9:00 with a celebration service immediately afterward at 10:00 - St. Isaac Jogues Church 306 W 4th Street, Hinsdale, IL. Arrangements by Sullivan Funeral Home. 630-323-0275 or www.sullivanfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 13, 2019