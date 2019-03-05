Home

FILBRUN, Martha Rachel Mathews Age 91, died February 25th at her residence of 7 years, 10 Wilmington Place. A friend of "Bill W.", she received her 50-year token of sobriety on February 23rd of this year. She was preceded in death by her mother Enid Correy Shipman, stepfather Raymond Vaughn "Shipper" Shipman, and good friend Marge Osborn. Martha was born on February 4th, 1928 in Tipp City, Ohio. She graduated from Tippecanoe High School in 1946 and earned a degree from Miami-Jacobs Business College. She was employed as a Teller at Gem Savings Association, as an Administrative Assistant at Waddell and Reed, and as a Product Specifications Analyst at Mead Products. She is survived by daughter Susie Kroeger (husband Tim) of Corpus Christi, Texas, son Andy Filbrun (partner Traci Harrell) of Oakwood, Ohio, seven grandchildren; Michael, Bethany, Maria & Kateri Kroeger, Caroline, Joe & Jacob Filbrun, and great-granddaughter Annamarie Kroeger. The family thanks the staff of 10 Wilmington Place and for the care given to Mrs. Filbrun. In accordance with Mrs. Filbrun's wishes, her body has been donated to Wright State University's Boonshoft School of Medicine. A memorial service will be planned for a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to the Alcoholics Anonymous Southside Club (937-222-2211) or (937-256-4490).
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 5, 2019
