Anderson Funeral Home
40 North Main Street
Springboro, OH 45066
937-748-6455
Visitation
Friday, May 29, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, May 30, 2020
11:00 AM
1927 - 2020
Martha FOX Obituary
FOX, Martha Jean 92, of Miamisburg, OH, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020. Jean was born in Franklin, OH. on August 13, 1927 to the late William Rucker and Eva (Smith) Baber. She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl E. Fox; her sisters, Alice Green and Joyce Anspach; her brothers, William Baber, Martin Baber, and her grandparents. Surviving Jean to mourn her passing are her sons, Douglas (Deborah) Fox of Miamisburg, OH, Dana (Angela) Fox of Carlisle, OH. Also, her grandchildren, Joshua (Amber) Fox, Ryan (Aimee) Fox, Joseph Fox, Elizabeth (Michael) Carrico, Lindsay (Ryan) George and nine great grandchildren, Taylor, Dylan Jean, and Aislyn Pearl Fox, Mercer and Nori Fox, Paxton and Emersyn George, Aiden and William Carrico, her brother, Robert Rieko Baber; and many relatives and friends. Jean graduated from Carlisle High School and retired from Monarch Marking and was a member of the Eastern Star. Funeral Services are 11am Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Anderson Funeral Home, 40 N. Main St Springboro, OH with Rev. Tom Miller officiating. Burial will be in David's Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 5-8 pm at the funeral home. Please visit www.anderson-fh.com to send an online condolence.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 28, 2020
