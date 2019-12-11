|
GENTRY, Martha Jane Age 97 of Cape Coral, passed away at Rose Garden Assisted Living on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Martha was born in Jackson Co., Kentucky on August 15, 1922 to Arthur and Ella (Lorton) Bales. Martha is survived by her grandchildren: Kim (Russ) Coombs, Todd Reiff and Brent (Vigi) Reiff; great grandchild, Mark Brandon Bartsch and three great great grandchildren. Martha was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wade Gentry; daughters, JoAnn Terry and Donna Landin and siblings, James "Quenten", Arthur, William, Luther, Robert, Walter, and Daniel Bales, Edith Depew, Lena Norton, Audrey Mick, and Jalah Stadler, and Abraham Lincoln Bales. Visitation will be held on December 17, 2019 at Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, OH from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m, with Pastor Jake Jacobs of Princeton Pike Church of God officiating. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., immediately following visitation. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Memorial contributions can be made to Princeton Pike Church of God.
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 11, 2019