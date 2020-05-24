|
HOAGLAND, Martha Jane 81, of Springfield went home to be with her Lord on May 21, 2020 in her residence. She was born December 24, 1938 in Lynchburg, Ohio, the daughter of the late Homer L. and Ethel M. (Snider) Roberts. She worked at WPAFB, Springfield City Schools as a cook and retired from the United States Census Bureau. In her retired life, she sold tomatoes at the family vegetable stand during the summer where she was known as the "tomato lady". She actively supported her husband's ministry through music, teaching and small groups. Survivors include one daughter, Melissa (Randall) Smith of Springfield; four sons, Douglas (Joyce) Hoagland of Springfield, William "Russ" (Janice) Hoagland of Springfield, Mark Hoagland of Springfield and David (Susan) Wilson of Farmer City, Illinois; one brother, Dennis (Judy) Roberts of Grove City, Ohio; 15 grandchildren, Doug II, Tim, Tammy, David, Jessica, Erin, Annie, Kristina, Lane, Emily, Drew, Jehane, Bethany, Bekah and Fred; 17 great-grandchildren, Doug III, Elizabeth, Mike, Adriana, Emma, Arturo, Dominga, Alex, Kailee, Monica, Yoselin, Lucinda, Alexis, Olivia, Riley, Piper and Oliver and numerous nieces and nephews. The Hoaglands foster parented 34 children through the Clark County Human Services. She was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-nine years, Reverend David A. Hoagland; one son, Reverend Jonathan Hoagland; one sister, Reverend Julia Hoagland and two brothers, Dale and Robert Roberts. A private gathering will be held for the family. A celebration of Martha's life will be live-streamed on the High Street Church of the Nazarene's website, www.highstreetnaz.org beginning at 11:00 am on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Martha will be laid to rest in the Ferncliff Cemetery next to her beloved husband. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 24, 2020