HOGAN, Martha Age 81 departed March 30, 2019. Graduate of Roosevelt High School and Miami Valley Nursing School. Retiree of the VA Medical Center and lifelong member of Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir. Preceded in death by parents Roscoe M. Woods & Lorraine Bell. Survived by husband of 59 years William F. Hogan; children Karen (Michael) Schweinfest, Darrin (Hillary) Hogan; grandchildren: Summer, Ciela, Emerson & Mason Hogan; sisters Mary Chastang (Lawrence), Elizabeth Jordan, Evang. Rebecca Banks, Joann (George) Jones; in-laws Mary, Erma & Morris (Janet) Hogan; nephews & nieces: Starlyn (Clifford), Natasha (Roderick), Stanton (Barbara), Jeffry, Gregory, Jason (Bridget), Keith (Wanda), Jimmy, Beverly, Bruce, Brent; other nieces & nephews; special friends Lonnie Hawes & Grace Lacy. Visitation 11AM-12PM, Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 3375 W. Siebenthaler Ave, Dayton, OH. Funeral service follows at 12PM with Pastor Samuel N. Winston Jr. officiating. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 3, 2019
