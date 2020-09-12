1/2
Martha HORNER
1923 - 2020
HORNER (Tuttle), Martha Louise Martha was born in Springfield, Ohio, on October 28, 1923, to Millard Tuttle and Ruth Cox Tuttle. She died on September 8, 2020. She was a lifelong supporter of all things Springfield, although her favorite place was the "Old House" in Clifton, where she spent summers with extended family and friends. Her dog (Petey Dinks Cox-Lotton-Tuttle) by her side, Martha canoed the Little Miami, rode Billie, her pony, hunted arrowheads in the neighboring fields or practiced archery on her way to becoming a Clark County archery champion in her early days. She graduated from Springfield High at the beginning of WWII and from "Wittenberg College" at the end of the war. During this time, she worked in her family's business, the Tuttle Bros. She married John R. Horner in 1949, and helped support his graduation from The Ohio State University Dental College. Soon after graduation they returned to Springfield. Martha and John continued to spend great times with their two boys, other relatives and friends at the Old House. They later established homes, for all to visit, in Lakeside, Ohio and Bonita Springs, Florida. Martha was a proud member of the Alpha Xi Delta Sorority, Kiwanians, Ohio State Mother's Club, Springfield Dental Auxiliary, Clark County Audubon Society, Grace Lutheran Church and a Community Hospital Volunteer. Martha is preceded in death by her husband, Dr. John R. Horner and her sister, Francis Caldwell. She is survived by her two sons and their families, John T. and Jeanine Hart-Horner (Bellingham, Washington) and sons, Evan (Caitlin) and Liam and Thomas R. and Elizabeth Horner (Dublin, Ohio) and sons, John (Kendall) and David. Martha spent her last five years at Oakwood Village. Our gratitude for the love and care she received from her family at Oakwood cannot be put into words. We especially recognize their effort through the past six months. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Glen Helen Association or Mercy Health-Oakwood Village Senior Living. We hope you will visit www.littletonandrue.com and leave your memories of Martha. We will make arrangements at a later date to gather for a celebration of Martha's life. Please contact us through the website, if you want to attend. www.littletonandrue.com


Published in Springfield News Sun from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
