Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weigel Funeral Home
980 NW Washington Blvd.
Hamilton, OH 45013
(513) 892-1524
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha JUDD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha JUDD


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha JUDD Obituary
JUDD, Martha Lee Age 90, of Hamilton, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Berkeley Square Healthcare. She was born in Blue Diamond, Kentucky on July 24, 1929, the daughter of Henry and Gladys (Maggard) Begley. She married Harold Judd on April 16, 1948 in Gray Hawk, Kentucky and he preceded her in death on June 11, 2017. Martha was a member of the Presbyterian Church of Hamilton. Her family was her greatest pride and joy, and she was known for her great sense of humor. She is survived by her son, Richard Judd, Mason, Ohio; her daughter, Susan (Matthew) Marshall, Easton, Connecticut; daughter-in-law, Sharon (Mike) Sims; four grandchildren, Brian (Sarai) and Eric (Jen) Judd and Kate and Emily Marshall; and five great grandchildren, Morgan, Bayleigh, Gabriel, Killian and Madison. A memorial service will be announced at a date to be determined. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on May 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -