JUDD, Martha Lee Age 90, of Hamilton, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Berkeley Square Healthcare. She was born in Blue Diamond, Kentucky on July 24, 1929, the daughter of Henry and Gladys (Maggard) Begley. She married Harold Judd on April 16, 1948 in Gray Hawk, Kentucky and he preceded her in death on June 11, 2017. Martha was a member of the Presbyterian Church of Hamilton. Her family was her greatest pride and joy, and she was known for her great sense of humor. She is survived by her son, Richard Judd, Mason, Ohio; her daughter, Susan (Matthew) Marshall, Easton, Connecticut; daughter-in-law, Sharon (Mike) Sims; four grandchildren, Brian (Sarai) and Eric (Jen) Judd and Kate and Emily Marshall; and five great grandchildren, Morgan, Bayleigh, Gabriel, Killian and Madison. A memorial service will be announced at a date to be determined. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on May 5, 2020