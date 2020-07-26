KETRING, Martha J. Age 85, of Dayton, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 24, 2020, at the Centerville Health & Rehab Center. She was born on December 23, 1934, in Dayton, OH, the daughter of the late Wilbur E. & Elizabeth C. (Kirk) Botts. Mrs. Ketring was a retired employee of Kettering Medical Center with 14 years of service and attended the Memorial United Methodist Church in West Carrollton. Preceded in death by her husband, Jack T. Ketring, her son, Christopher D. Ketring, and by her daughter-in-law, Kimberly Ketring. She is survived by her loving son, Timothy J. Ketring and wife Jennifer, daughter-in-law, Roberta Ketring, 3 grandchildren, Christina Boehmer and husband Alex, Lacey O'Bryan and husband Bill & Dustin Ketring, 8 great-grandchildren, Miranda, Kailyn, Liam, Annalyse, Owen, Noah, Lily & James, great-great-grandson Curtis, her nephew, Joseph "Skip" Ketring and wife Marcia, her niece, Linda Norfleet and husband Scott as well as numerous great-nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton, with Pastor Wayne Woody officiating. Burial Miami Valley Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (1 1/2 hour prior to service) on Thursday at funeral home. If so desired memorial contributions may be made to Crossroads Hospice in Martha's memory. Please share memories and condolences at www.swartfuneralhome.com
. Expressions of Sympathy, Love, and Thinking of You cards may be sent to The Family of Mrs. Martha J. Ketring, C/O Swart Funeral Home, 207 E. Central Ave., West Carrollton, Ohio 45449.