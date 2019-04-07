|
KOSATER, Martha Age 90 of Dayton passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at her residence. Preceding her in death is her husband, Clarence Kosater and daughter, Kathleen Cole. Martha is survived by her loving children, Patricia Guehl, Barbara Germano, Christine (Tony) Berardo, Robert Kosater, Susan (John) Gummerus, Thomas (Charla) Kosater; 16 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, brother, Richard (Sylvia) Weiser; son-in-law, Melvin Cole and many other extended family and friends. She was a long-time member of St. Anthony Parish. Martha donated her body to the Wright State University Anatomical Gift Program at the Boonshoft School of Medicine. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Donations can be made to .
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 7, 2019