Martha Jane, age 93, of Hamilton passed away on November 6, 2020. She was born on April 15, 1927, in Hamilton to the late James and Josephine Tiefenbach.Martha worked as a buyer for over 25 years at Robinson Schwinn and Mabley and Carew department stores; she finished her work history at the Citizens Bank of Hamilton. Martha enjoyed sports and was an avid bowler. Following an illness five years ago she has been a resident of Sanctuary Pointe Nursing and Rehabilitation Center where she participated in facility activities including a term as resident council president.Martha is survived by her daughter, Barbara Vessely; four granddaughters; ten great-grandchildren; three great-great- grandchildren; one niece; two nephews; and their extended families.She is preceded in death by her parents; one brother; and two sisters.Visitation will be Saturday, November 14, 2020, from 12-1 p.m. at the Avance Funeral Home and Crematory, 4976Winton Rd. Fairfield, 45014In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be offered to the charity of your choice Condolences may be offered at www.avancefuneralhome.com