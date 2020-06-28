MARTHA LIGHT

LIGHT, Martha Ann 74, passed away peacefully in her sleep at 2:20 a.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020, in Beavercreek, Ohio. Martha was born on January 28, 1946, to her parents James and Mary Mullen, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded by siblings, Mary Clark and Patrick and Todd Mullen. Martha is survived by her husband of forty-six years, Clarence Light of Beavercreek; her four children, Ann (Brian) Reeves of Fort Walton, Florida, David (Sana) Light, Daniel (Emerald) Light, Jennifer (Daniel) Whitman of Dayton, and Eric (Amy) Laub of Columbus, whom she considered a son; siblings, Peter (Chris) and Joseph (Cathy) Mullen of Springfield; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held privately for family at CONROY FUNERAL HOME at a later date with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery.



