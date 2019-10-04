|
MARX, Martha Anne Age 96, of Dayton, died peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Martha was born to Edward and Mary (Blue) Morris in Montgomery County, OH on July 20, 1923. She was a history buff who earned her Master's degree in History from Columbia University. Martha was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her daughter, Dr. Victoria Marx; son-in-law, Dr. Warren Garner; grandchildren, Nathan and Rachael Garner. Graveside service will be held at 1:30pm, Saturday, October 5 at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, OH 45420. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 4, 2019