Home

POWERED BY

Services
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
6 Oakwood Ave
Dayton, OH 45409
(937) 293-4137
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha MARX
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha MARX

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha MARX Obituary
MARX, Martha Anne Age 96, of Dayton, died peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Martha was born to Edward and Mary (Blue) Morris in Montgomery County, OH on July 20, 1923. She was a history buff who earned her Master's degree in History from Columbia University. Martha was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her daughter, Dr. Victoria Marx; son-in-law, Dr. Warren Garner; grandchildren, Nathan and Rachael Garner. Graveside service will be held at 1:30pm, Saturday, October 5 at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, OH 45420. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now