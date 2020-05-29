MASSIE, Martha Louise 86, of Springfield, left this life on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Louise will be warmly remembered as a person devoted to her family, loving and generous, and always involved in the lives of her children and grandchildren. Louise was also a mother figure to many friends of the family and her usual introduction was to "just call me Mom". Louise was born on 1/24/1934 in West Liberty, KY to Roger and Bertha (Centers) West. She was born into a family where the air was alive with the sound of music. Louise was a natural piano player and loved to entertain people of all ages with her music. There were no strangers around Louise! She volunteered at several local charities, donating her time, to help those less fortunate, making many lasting friendships in the process. The Holidays were always a special time, and Louise took great joy in decorating and cooking for each season, and in enjoying time with family during get togethers. There were no luckier pets than Louise's, she was very fond of their Dobermans Miffy and Terra and held a special place for her Quaker Parrot, Scooby. Louise married her loving husband, William (Bill) in 1952, and they were married for 62 years. From that union came 5 children. Louise leaves behind her children; Vickie O'Neal, William (Bill) and Jenny Massie, Mary and Larry Sprinkle, James and Teresa Massie and Virginia Downie. Louise had 11 grandchildren; Mathew (Jessica), Dustin and Joseph O'Neal and Lauren (T.J.) Muthig (O'Neal), Levi (Jen) Massie, Spencer and Mitch (Jenny) Sprinkle, Justin (Melissa) and Natalie Ann Massie, Cheryl and Kristen Downie, along with two great grandchildren Thomas and Scarlet Muthig, and her sister Carrie Owens. Louise was preceded in death by her husband Bill, both her parents, and two brothers Carl and Cordell, one sister Fairy, in addition to one grandchild. The family wishes to express heartfelt thanks, to the staff of Fox Run and Trinity Community of Fairborn, for their care and companionship. Louise's passing will leave a void for all who knew her. Private services will be held by Louise's family. If you are a friend of Louise and would like to know the visitation and service time, please call a family member. Arrangements have been entrusted to Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 29, 2020.