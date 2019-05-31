Home

Lindloff- Zimmerman Funeral Home
67 W. Dayton St.
West Alexandria, OH 45381
(937) 839-4507
Martha Miller Obituary
MILLER, Martha Sue Age 85, of Dayton, OH. passed away Wed. May 29, 2019. She was born in Strawberry Plains, TN. on May 27, 1934 to John and Elizabeth (Stipes) Childress. She worked for many years as a controller for King Kold Meats. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Donald Miller Jr. in 1980. She is survived by her daughter, Rhonda Atkinson, New Lebanon, OH., 2 grandchildren, Wesley Zellers and Tiffany Zellers. Also deceased are her parents, her son, Rodney Zellers, a sister, Linda Lou Kesling and 2 brothers, Roy Childress and Jerry McCall. A graveside service will be held 11:00 A.M. Monday, June 3, 2019 at Forest Hill Memorial Gardens, 11890 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City, OH. Arrangements by Lindloff-Zimmerman Funeral Home, West Alexandria, OH. For condolences: www.lindloffzimmerman.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 31, 2019
