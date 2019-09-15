|
PAUL, Martha Elizabeth Reising Martha Elizabeth Reising Paul, known by family and friends as Martie, died peacefully on November 29, 2018, with her son at her side. Martie was born on July 8, 1924, in Dayton, Ohio, to Lauretta M. (Fortner) and Louis C. Reising. She was the 4th of five children and the last of her siblings to reach final rest. Her passing marks the end of a great era in our family. Martie was the daughter of German descendants, her father a tool and die maker and mother, a homemaker. Her childhood was spent on Kiefaber Street in Dayton in a home filled with classical music, homemade pies, and an abundance of friends. World War II and the Korean conflict impacted her life, as she volunteered for the Red Cross. After high school, she worked at the University of Dayton and attended classes. In 1949, she married Dale A. Paul, a WWII Navy vet. She worked to help Dale finish his undergrad and graduate studies. In 1954, she had daughter, Lizette and son David in 1956. Martie and Dale divorced in 1965, after which she began a new life as a working mother in Middletown, Ohio. Martie returned to the work force as a bank teller where she disliked having to wear what she considered VERY unattractive uniforms. Having reached her wardrobe limit, she transitioned to the Wilmer and Wilmer law office as a legal secretary. While there, the elder G.W. Wilmer, trained her in the realm of estate settlement activities. Noting her capabilities, the First National Bank Trust Department approached her with an employment offer. Although she was concerned about making a job/career change in her mid-50s, she took the risk and accepted the offer. She was successful and retired in 1989, having served as a Trust Officer for 10 years. After retirement, Martie established dual households - one with son David in Colorado and the other with daughter Lizette in Texas. They were good years playing bridge, traveling, antiquing, taking exercise classes, and establishing new friendships with her grandchildren. Martie will be remembered as a bright, strong woman. She was a woman of character and integrity who loved her family above all. She worked hard, was a loyal and generous friend, and enjoyed all competitive card games, needlepoint, swimming, and any homemade apple pies to be enjoyed. Martie was preceded in death by her parents Lauretta M. and Louis C. Reising and her siblings, sister Ruth and brothers Henry, James and Harold Reising. She is survived by daughter Lizette Peter and husband Joe of Austin, Texas, son David and wife Marie of Durango, Colorado, five adored grandchildren Laura Beth (Tyler) Wellborn, Christopher (Molly) Peter, Emily Peter, Elyse (Juan) Cruz, Stephanie Paul, and beloved great granddaughter, Abigail Grace Wellborn. She is also survived by nephew William Reising, nieces Janice Reising Antonowitz and Kathy Reising Snyder and her dear friend, Dorothy Jean Sherman, all of whom she loved. A special tribute with appreciation to the staff of Legend Oaks Healthcare Facility in Kyle, TX, who provided her with the best quality of life during her last years. Caregivers of note include Joell, Amanda, Luis, Curtis and Nurse Lisa. Thank you for everything. A Memorial Funeral Mass was held for Martie on February 11, 2019, at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church in Austin, Texas. A Rite of Committal of Martie's ashes will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019, at Calvary Cemetery Chapel, 1625 Calvary Drive, Dayton, Ohio. Father Greg Konerman of the Church of Holy Angels in Dayton will officiate.
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 15, 2019