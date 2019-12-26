Home

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
6 Oakwood Ave
Dayton, OH 45409
(937) 293-4137
Graveside service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
2:30 PM
David's Cemetery
Martha Pfeiffer Obituary
PFEIFFER, Martha S. Age 102, of Dayton, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019. Martha was born to the late James Sergent and Ora (Sumner) Sergent in Hazard, KY on March 5, 1917. She was a Kentucky Colonel and was the original "Yellow Pages" Girl Model. In addition, she founded and operated the Academy of Charm of Dayton and founded "Ladies Without Nobles", a charity organization. In addition to her parents, Martha was preceded in death by her husband, Wilbur "Red" H. Pfeiffer in 1982, as well as seven siblings. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews and their descendants. A Graveside Service will be held Friday, December 27, 2019 at 2:30pm at David's Cemetery. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 26, 2019
