Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bales' Funeral Home
249 North Main Street
Camden, OH 45311
937-452-3111
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Bales' Funeral Home
249 North Main Street
Camden, OH 45311
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
Bales' Funeral Home
249 North Main Street
Camden, OH 45311
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha PIERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha PIERSON


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha PIERSON Obituary
PIERSON (Hawkins), Martha Louise 93, passed away at her daughter's home in West Elkton on Thursday, July 4th. She was born December 10, 1925 and grew up in Jacktown, Ohio, one of eight children. She was a 1943 graduate of West Elkton High School, where she met her future husband at a Halloween party. She is preceded in death by her high school sweetheart, husband of 52 years, Alfred LeRoy Pierson; son, Joseph LeRoy Pierson; parents, Anna and Vergil Hawkins; siblings, Virginia (Buddy) Gullo, Vergil Hawkins Jr., Mary (Deaner) Hollenbaugh, Helen (Vernice) Akers, Patricia (Donald) Garrett; brothers-in-law, Russell Pierson and Henry Schraub; nephew, Ross Hollenbaugh; and niece, Sandra Sisto. She is survived by her daughters, Debbie Pierson and Kris Pierson; grandchildren, Jennifer Pierson, Jessica Pierson, and Kenny Craiger; great-grandchildren, Audrey and Landyn Compston; daughter-in-law, Jeanne Pierson; sisters, Gladys Schraub and Becky (Willie) White; and sister-in-law, Margaret Hawkins; and many nieces and nephews. Martha and Alfred were married in Northern Kentucky on June 4, 1944, D-Day. He was thrilled to give her a surprise 50th wedding anniversary party in 1994. Together they ran Pierson's Apiary, a successful commercial beekeeping and honey bottling business in Ohio, Georgia, and Wisconsin. She attended West Elkton United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends Wednesday, July 10 from 1PM to 3PM at BALES' FUNERAL HOME, Camden. The funeral service will begin at 3PM with Rev. Timothy Draxler officiating. Burial will follow at Fairmound Cemetery, West Elkton. Online condolences may be expressed at: www.BalesFH.com
Published in Journal-News on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now