MARTHA RODGERS-ROTHAUG

RODGERS-ROTHAUG (Irby), Martha Faye "Marty" Age 82, formerly of Dayton, OH, of Suttons Bay, MI, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in Traverse City, MI. She was a 1956 graduate of Northridge High School. Marty was a member of Leland Community United Methodist Church and a previous member of Vandalia Church of the Nazarene, where she served in many postions over the years. Marty's talents were many, a gifted pianist, baker, seamstress, singer, artist, needle-pointer and quilter. She used her talents to bring joy to others while never seeking the limelight for herself. A humble servant of the Lord and Savior, she began and ended her day in prayer and devotion. She was also a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed a life of travel and yet appreciated her time at home entertaining family and friends-her favorite place in the world was Sunset Shores on North Lake Leelanau. She is preceded in death by her parents Jim and Marie Irby, husbands Paul Rothaug and Robert Rodgers, the father of her children. Survived by her sisters Mary Carter-Rice, Rowayne Middleton, son Simeon (Rebekka) Rodgers of Dayton, daughter Jennifer Rodgers (Lisa Leatherman), 3 grandchildren Alexandra Rodgers-Kell, Spencer Rodgers and Amelia Rodgers, 2 great- grandsons A.J. and Tony Kell, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22nd at the Vandalia Nazarene Church 620 Stonequarry Rd. Vandalia, OH, by Pastor Robert Vogelman. The family will receive friends Thursday from 10 a.m. until time of services at the church. Interment Shiloh Park Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com