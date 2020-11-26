1/1
Martha ROWE
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROWE, Martha

Martha A. Rowe, age 97 a longtime resident of Ross, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday,

November 24, 2020, at her home. She was born on May 12, 1923, in Ross the daughter of John J. and Mary (Sapp) Epp. She was a 1941 graduate of Ross High School and on June 14, 1947, she married Charles Rowe in Covington, Kentucky. Martha was the

manager of the Elda Elementary Cafeteria for over 15 years. She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her

children and grandchildren. She is survived by her stepson, Ronnie (Gaby) Rowe; three children, Patsy (Teddy) Patterson, John (Elaine) Rowe, and Charles David (Michelle) Rowe;

son-in-law, Dave Bowman; sixteen grandchildren; twenty-two great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and many other loving relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; one daughter, Judy Bowman; one stepson, Gary (Helen) Rowe; three brothers, Luther Epp, Floyd Epp, and Harry Epp; and three sisters, Mabel Stang, Eva Fulton, and Betty Shaw. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, Ohio on Monday, November 30, 2020, from 10 am until the time of the funeral service at 12 noon. Burial will follow in Venice Cemetery in Ross. If desired, memorials may be made to

Hospice of Cincinnati, PO Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263. Online condolences, may be made at


www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross
Send Flowers
NOV
30
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross
4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128
Ross, OH 45014
(513) 738-1414
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved