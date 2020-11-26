ROWE, Martha
Martha A. Rowe, age 97 a longtime resident of Ross, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday,
November 24, 2020, at her home. She was born on May 12, 1923, in Ross the daughter of John J. and Mary (Sapp) Epp. She was a 1941 graduate of Ross High School and on June 14, 1947, she married Charles Rowe in Covington, Kentucky. Martha was the
manager of the Elda Elementary Cafeteria for over 15 years. She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her
children and grandchildren. She is survived by her stepson, Ronnie (Gaby) Rowe; three children, Patsy (Teddy) Patterson, John (Elaine) Rowe, and Charles David (Michelle) Rowe;
son-in-law, Dave Bowman; sixteen grandchildren; twenty-two great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and many other loving relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; one daughter, Judy Bowman; one stepson, Gary (Helen) Rowe; three brothers, Luther Epp, Floyd Epp, and Harry Epp; and three sisters, Mabel Stang, Eva Fulton, and Betty Shaw. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, Ohio on Monday, November 30, 2020, from 10 am until the time of the funeral service at 12 noon. Burial will follow in Venice Cemetery in Ross. If desired, memorials may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati
, PO Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263. Online condolences, may be made at
