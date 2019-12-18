|
SEGERSTEN, Martha Crossed Rainbow Bridge on 15 December 2019. Born on 25 March 1924 in the small town of Enumclaw, Washington at the foot of Mount Rainier, she was the youngest of seven. She married Russell H. Segersten in 1950 after he returned from the Army during WWII and finished college. Russ was an aerospace engineer and they moved to Southern California, where their son and daughter were born. The entire family were dog-lovers, a defining trait throughout Martha's life. Chewie, her Bouvier des Flandres, and Max, the golden Cockapoo found abandoned in the Mojave Desert, were her special loves. Martha moved to Ohio in 2004 to be near her daughter and son-in-law, and babysit her granddogs. Thank you to the dedicated staff and her friends at Brighton Gardens of Washington Township Assisted Living for making the final decade of her life safe and enjoyable. And a special thanks to DayCity Hospice for a good final week.
