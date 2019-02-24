SKILES (Ladd), Martha Joanne "Jo" 78 years of age, passed peacefully from this life into the arms of her Saviour on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 9:59 pm. Jo worked for years in the insurance industry until she retired to take care of her parents. She was a member of the Old German Baptist Church New Conference where her faith and relationship with the Lord grew and remained strong even through the toughest of trials. Mom was a woman of many talents, from ceramics, painting, macrame, making cards and sewing. She was preceded in death by her parents: Harold and Martha (Peters) Ladd, brother: Larry Ladd and special sister in law: Carol Ladd. She is survived by her children, Tony and wife Sue, Shaun and husband Jeff Davis, grandchildren Tone Skiles, Raquel Skiles, Ashley and husband Nick Smith, Melinda and husband Sheldon Harris, Amanda and husband Andrew Combs, great-grand daughters Audrey, Adalyn and Savannah, brother Eldon and wife Marilyn Ladd, sister-in-law Shirley and husband Don Denlinger, many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the Stillwater Old German Baptist Brethren Church (5401 Salem Bend Dr., Trotwood) with the Home Brethren officiating. Interment will follow the service at the Stillwater Old German Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's or Brookhaven Nursing & Care Center. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary