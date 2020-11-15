1/
Martha STETTLER
1925 - 2020
STETTLER, Martha L.

Age 95 of Fairborn, passed away November 10, 2020. She was born July 27, 1925, in Fairborn, the daughter of the late Ralph and Ruth (Wertz) Mitman. Martha was a member of the Fairborn Senior Center and Byron Church; she volunteered reading to children at the Fairborn Primary School and established the Stettler Scholarship fund for the Fairborn High School students. She enjoyed gardening, watching the rodeo; and was an avid Red's and football fan. In addition to her

parents she was preceded in death by her husband, John; two brothers, Ralph E. "Gene" Mitman, and Robert Mitman.

Martha is survived by her son, John (Carla) Stettler; three grandchildren, Susan (John) Westerfield, Melissa White, Jenny (Brian) Culler; nieces and nephews, Vicky (Phil) Patrick, Debbie Mitman, Pam Mitman, Alan (Sheryl) Mitman, Pene (Paul)

Martin, Robin (Wallace) Coppedge, Page (Mike) Peters, Robert (Mary) Mitman; sister-in-law, Joan Mitman-West; as well as extended family. A private burial will be held by the family. Arrangements in care of Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, Fairborn.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Belton Stroup Funeral Home
422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road
Fairborn, OH 45324
937-879-0800
