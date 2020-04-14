Home

STRAHLE, Martha Ellen age 81, of Franklin, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020. She was born June 9, 1938 in North Liberty, IN to Fletcher W. and Emma Smith. She was a homemaker. Martha loved to smell the flowers and was not afraid to bait a fishing hook. Martha is survived by her children; Jim Britt, Michael Britt, Kenneth Britt, JaLonna Carpenter, Anthony Britt, Bobbijo Kinn, Jacob Maus; grandchildren, Chelsea Britt, Christina Britt, Cole Britt, Savannah Williams, Elijah Williams, Riley Carpenter. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard Strahle; granddaughter, Jamie Britt. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 14, 2020
