STRAHLE, Martha Ellen age 81, of Franklin, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020. She was born June 9, 1938 in North Liberty, IN to Fletcher W. and Emma Smith. She was a homemaker. Martha loved to smell the flowers and was not afraid to bait a fishing hook. Martha is survived by her children; Jim Britt, Michael Britt, Kenneth Britt, JaLonna Carpenter, Anthony Britt, Bobbijo Kinn, Jacob Maus; grandchildren, Chelsea Britt, Christina Britt, Cole Britt, Savannah Williams, Elijah Williams, Riley Carpenter. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard Strahle; granddaughter, Jamie Britt. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 14, 2020