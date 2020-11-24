1/
Martha STRAYER
STRAYER, Martha Irene

Martha Irene Strayer age 97 was born in Burkettsville, Ohio. She graduated from Good Samaritan Hospital School of

Nursing and retired in 2010 after 65 wonderful years of taking care of others. Gardening was her other passion. She was

preceded in death by her husband George of 50 years, sister Elaine & brother-in-law Bill Cantrell. Martha is survived by her nephew Mark and niece Diane Cantrell, sister-in-law Betty Faulkner, niece Terri & nephew Rolland Hurd, and cousins Christie & Tom Brightwell.

She donated her body to Wright State University School of Medicine's Anatomical Gift Program. Thanks to all the

dedicated, loving caregivers at Brighton Gardens of Washington Township & Day City Hospice. Contributions may be sent to Day City Hospice, 8039 Washington Village Dr., Suite 110, Washington Township, OH 45458, in memory of Martha Strayer.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 24, 2020.
