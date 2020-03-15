|
|
STRICKLAND, Martha Ann "Marty" Age 93 of Beavercreek passed away Thursday March 12, 2020 at . She was preceded in death by her husband John and her parents, Helen and Lester Schmidt. She is survived by her two daughters, Sandy (Terry) Welker of Kettering and Libby (Jim) Balsamo of Kettering; a brother, Clarence "Flick" Schmidt of Vandalia; grandchildren, Chris (Ashley) Welker, Keith (Laura) Welker, Angela (Dan) Keltner, Gina Balsamo, Mia Balsamo and Cole Eckelberry; great-grandchildren, Charlie and Will Welker, Devin and Avery Keltner. Marty was a Wilbur Wright Reunion Class of 1945 member. She loved going to sporting events especially when her grandchildren were playing and going to watch Bocce Ball matches. Funeral Service 10 am Tuesday March 17, 2020 at Tobias Funeral Home Far Hills Chapel 5471 Far Hills Ave at Rahn Rd. Pastor Deb Holder officiating. Burial in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Friends may call from 4-7 pm Monday at the funeral home. Memorial Contributions may be made to The or . On line condolences may be made to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 15, 2020