Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
(937) 435-2273
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
4:00 PM
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Strickland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Strickland

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha Strickland Obituary
STRICKLAND, Martha Ann "Marty" Age 93 of Beavercreek passed away Thursday March 12, 2020 at . She was preceded in death by her husband John and her parents, Helen and Lester Schmidt. She is survived by her two daughters, Sandy (Terry) Welker of Kettering and Libby (Jim) Balsamo of Kettering; a brother, Clarence "Flick" Schmidt of Vandalia; grandchildren, Chris (Ashley) Welker, Keith (Laura) Welker, Angela (Dan) Keltner, Gina Balsamo, Mia Balsamo and Cole Eckelberry; great-grandchildren, Charlie and Will Welker, Devin and Avery Keltner. Marty was a Wilbur Wright Reunion Class of 1945 member. She loved going to sporting events especially when her grandchildren were playing and going to watch Bocce Ball matches. Funeral Service 10 am Tuesday March 17, 2020 at Tobias Funeral Home Far Hills Chapel 5471 Far Hills Ave at Rahn Rd. Pastor Deb Holder officiating. Burial in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Friends may call from 4-7 pm Monday at the funeral home. Memorial Contributions may be made to The or . On line condolences may be made to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -