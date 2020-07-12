1/1
Martha WALTERS
1948 - 2020
WALTERS, Martha S. "Marty" Age 72, of Waynesville, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital. Marvin B. and Ruth (Strahler) Sussman announced the birth of Martha Jean Sussman on June 3, 1948, in Bridgeport, CT. Following brief stops in upstate New York and Dayton, the Sussman family settled in Cleveland, where Marty graduated from Cleveland Heights High School in 1966. Thereafter, Marty was accepted to Wilmington College where she was a member of Delta Omega Theta Sorority and received a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology. While a student at Wilmington College, Marty met her husband of 51 years, Jeff Walters. Marty and Jeff resided in Wilmington, OH, Angier, NC, and Athens, OH, before arriving at their small farm in Wayne Township, near Waynesville, 30 years ago. Marty was a dedicated stay at home mother for her children, Jessica and Luke, and always found time to grow a large garden and care for many treasured pets. Later in life, Marty was employed by the Garden Gate in Lebanon. Along with her friend, Carrie McDougal, they established the first farmer's market in Waynesville and collaborated with her dear friend, Martha Martin, to establish The Gathering Thyme Herb Study Group. Marty experienced two life changing events. First, she accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior. She was an active member of Lebanon Presbyterian Church and she loved her church family. She experienced a second life changing event in 2008 when she received a successful kidney/pancreas transplant at The OSU Medical Center. Prior to that, she had been a type 1 diabetic since age 15. At the age of 60, was able to live free of diabetes. Marty and her family are eternally grateful to the organ donor and skilled doctors and nurses at The OSU Comprehensive Transplant Center. She was preceded in death by parents, Dr. Marvin and Ruth Sussman. She is survived by her husband, Jeff; daughter, Jessica Lucas of Oakwood; son, Luke (Tammy) Walters of Powell, OH; five grandchildren, Jeffrey and Sofia Moell, Skylar Lucas, and Holden and Jude Walters; two brothers, Stuart (Carol) Sussman of Bryson City, NC and Kenneth (Joanne) Sussman of Tampa, FL; Nancy (Michael) McCarron of Washington D.C.; two nieces, Megan and Sarah Sussman; nephew, Thomas McCarren; and special friend of Jessica, Dr. Erik Weise of Oakwood. Due to the restrictions of COVID-19, the family is planning a service to celebrate Marty's life in the near future. Additional information will be available when the arrangements have been finalized. Stubbs-Conner Funeral Home in Waynesville is serving the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Warren County Humane Society. Condolences at www.stubbsconner.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stubbs-Conner Funeral Home
185 North Main Street
Waynesville, OH 45068
(513) 897-5966
