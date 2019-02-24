WELBOURNE, Martha Powell 90, formerly of New Carlisle and Springfield, Ohio, passed away peacefully on February 1, 2019, with her daughter Beverly at her side. She is preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, William Wood Welbourne, as well as by her parents, Irene (Cozad) and Irvin Powell and her sisters, Cleo Dodds and Janet Stanaway. Martha was the loving mother of four children: William Porter Welbourne (Claudia) of Penn Yan, NY; Todd Glenn Welbourne (Julie) of Madison, WI; Rebecca Jo Welbourne Weber (Stephen) of Winston-Salem, NC; and Beverly Jean Welbourne (Gary Matthews) of Goshen, OH. Porter, Todd, and Becky are blessed to have had Martha enter their lives after the early passing of their own mother, Julia Nelle Porter Welbourne. After growing up in Enon, Ohio, Martha took a job at Wright Patterson Air Force Base, where she met her husband, Bill. After their marriage, Martha stayed home to raise her new family. While she was able, Martha was very active in her church, the New Carlisle Church of the Brethren. She frequently applied her superb cooking skills by providing a much-needed casserole or pie or by lending a hand painting and doing other volunteer church work. Martha enjoyed spending her time growing flowers, decorating ceramics, and caring for her dogs. Her current dog, Cricket, was with her to the end, providing peace and comfort in Martha's final moments. In addition to her children, Martha is survived by eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her special cousin Marilyn Riggs and her best friend, Doris Keefer, who was unofficially adopted by the family. There are many other cousins, nieces, and nephews who will miss her very much. Martha's memorial service and celebration of life will be held at 1 pm at the New Carlisle Church of the Brethren on Saturday, March 2nd, 2019. Her earthly remains will be interred at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens next to her beloved husband on Monday, March 4th, 2019 at 11 am. Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary