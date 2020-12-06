1/1
Martha YAUS
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
YAUS, (Henley)

Martha Lou

1941 - 2020

Martha L. Henley Yaus, of Marysville, age 78, passed away at home on Wednesday, Nov 25th after waging a courageous battle with breast

cancer. She was born in

Seymour, IN, on December 21, 1941, to the late Douglas and Dorothy Gill. Martha was a

career woman in addition to a homemaker and worked her entire life up until illness-related mobility issues prevented her from continuing at the age of 75. She enjoyed bicycling, euchre, bowling and visiting friends and family. A huge basketball and football sports fan, she

especially enjoyed watching the Buckeyes play.

She spent many years as one of the patron saints of the Beavercreek Stars Youth Basketball Program along with

ex-husband Terry Henley. The Beavercreek Stars Program nurtured many young players and traveled all over the

Midwest for basketball tournaments, eventually snaring a world runner-up for their Jr Pro basketball team in Puerto Rico. Martha was one of the keys that held the greater Beavercreek Stars family together, and eventually led to the building of a home base for the team, Henley Hall, in Beavercreek. The program continues today with an even

larger number of travel basketball teams of different age groups (boys & girls) contributing to the community under parent-led leadership.

Martha was a loving mother, wife, grandmother, and aunt, as well as a devoted friend and coworker. Her heart of gold and stellar memory meant that she rarely forgot anyone's birthday or anniversary!

She is survived by her loving husband, Richard Yaus; sons, Barron Henley (Jody) & Troy Henley (Ruby) of Columbus; grandchildren, Ariel, Alexis, Rylee, Liam, and Austin Henley; stepson, Joshua Yaus and his daughter Kayla; sister, Nancy Ball (Vince) of Seymour, IN; sister-in-law Janet Moore (Bo) of Gahanna, and many other amazing nieces, nephews, family ex in-laws and friends. Final arrangements are being handled by Buckeye Cremation. There will be no service due to the COVID pandemic. Memorial Contributions may be made to Ohio

Hospice, specifically to Loving Care of Marysville, who provided amazing care and comfort to Martha during her final days.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
December 1, 2020
Martha was a special lady. She always had a smile and kind words for and to anyone she encountered. She will be missed. Our deepest condolences to Rick and family.
D. Farris
Family
November 30, 2020
My condolence’s to the entire family. May Martha Rest In Peace and May God give Rick and the family peace comfort.
Diana Morsey
Acquaintance
November 29, 2020
So very sorry for your loss. One of my memories of Martha was watching her on a Christmas float in Seymour’s Christmas parade many many years ago. I thought she was so beautiful in the gown she wore. Sally Boofer
Sally Boofer
Family
November 27, 2020
Rick and family,
Please accept our sympathies. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Chuck & Joyce Kerber
Friend
November 27, 2020
Rick and family,
Please accept our sympathies. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Chuck & Joyce Kerber
Friend
November 27, 2020
It was hard letting you go my dear wife but I know the pain you had endured is gone and you are at peace! I love you and will cherish the time we had together ror the rest of my life!!
Rick Yaus
Spouse
November 27, 2020
I feel lucky to have known Martha, and I really enjoyed having her as a step-mother. It’s not gonna be the same without her.
Joshua Yaus
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved