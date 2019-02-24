|
|
ARY, Martin Dale III "Marty" Age 19, of Middletown, passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Children's Hospital. He was born August 10, 1999 in Middletown, OH to Martin Ary Jr. and Krissy (Fultz) Ary. Marty had a near drowning accident in 2002. Marty graduated from Middletown High School in 2018. Marty is survived by his parents, Martin and Krissy Ary; brother, Isaac Ary of Middletown; maternal grandmother, Cathy Engle "Nanny" of Middletown; paternal grandmother, Sherry Cox "Granny" of Middletown; great-grandmother, Shirley Sargeant of Lebanon; special friend, Alexis Taylor; aunt, Kasey (Josh) Groves of Middletown; uncles, DJ Engle, Danny Richardson, Donald Ary, Larry (Ashley) Ary, Kenny (Brittney) Ary, Curtis (Ashley) Ary all of Middletown; numerous great-uncles, great-aunts and cousins. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Martin Dale Ary Sr.; uncle, Robby Richardson; great-grandfather, Benny Sargeant; great-great-grandmother, Mildred Thompson. Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 27, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown, OH 45005. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 8:00 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Wes Duff officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made for Marty Ary to the St. Joseph Home, 10722 Wyscarver Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45421. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 24, 2019