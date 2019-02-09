CARTER, Martin Douglas Age 78, died at 11:45am on February 7, 2019 at Bethesda North Hospital. He was born on October 27, 1940 in Middletown, Ohio, to the late Ervin Dale Carter Sr. and Wanda Eileen Briscoe. Martin married Jean Richardson on January 17, 1970, in Hamilton, Ohio. He worked for many years in maintenance at W R Grace Chemical, before retiring. Martin served seven years in the United States Army and Air Force. He enjoyed woodcarving and shooting. Martin liked to paint and spend time with his family and special friend Roger. He will always be remembered for his wit and jokes. Martin is survived by his loving wife of 49 years; son Craig (Nicole) Carter; grandson Reid Carter; brother Dale Carter; and loving dog Speck. He was preceded in death by his brothers Johnny and Vance. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 from 10am to 11am at the Rose Hill Funeral Home. Funeral Service will follow on Wednesday at 11am at the funeral home. Burial at Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be left for the family at www.rosehillfunerals.com Published in Journal-News on Feb. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary