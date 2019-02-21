Home

DUGAN, Martin C. Died on February 16th after battling kidney cancer. He was born on October 2, 1936 to Helen and Martin Dugan. Martin was a life-long Dayton resident with a great love of the city. He was a talented salesman. His last position was with the Englefield Oil Co. More importantly, he was a loving devoted father to Chris and Michael and to wife Janet, all of whom survive him. Other survivors include his sisters Helen McAllister, Margaret Jean Gray, and Sara Dugan, his daughter-in-law Karen and his granddaughter Jordan. A memorial Mass will be held at Holy Angels Church, Dayton, Ohio on March 2nd at 11:00am.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 21, 2019
