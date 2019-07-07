HAULER, Martin R. "Marty" Age 77, of Tipp City, OH, passed away July 3, 2019, surrounded by family. He was born April 4, 1942, in Cleveland, OH, the son of the late Martin A. and Eleanor Rigel Hauler. He is survived by his wife and best friend of nearly 53 years, Cindy Hauler. He is the devoted father of Jennifer J. Julian (Josh) and Matthew M. Hauler (Elizabeth); and grandfather of Jonathan Julian. Also, surviving are his beloved brother Timothy (Patricia) and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Marie Printy (Mike). Marty attended Kent State University and served in the United States Army Reserves from 1964 until 1970. An entrepreneur, Marty founded multiple successful businesses including a children's toy company, a travel agency, a camera store, several photo processing centers, a hair care products company, a sales and marketing organization, and a private airline. Marty served as a member of the board of the Dicke College of Business Administration at Ohio Northern University. He taught adult continuing education courses on Alaska and the Iditarod Dog Sled Race at The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University Dayton (UDOLLI). He was a certified NRA firearms instructor. Marty lived a life of adventure, taking him to six continents and over 44 countries. As a World War II history buff, he visited numerous historical sites across Western and Eastern Europe. He enjoyed exploring new cultures and never met a stranger. Marty had a passion for boating and aviation owning several boats and aircraft including a Czechoslovakian fighter jet. Marty had a soft spot for animals, especially his retired Iditarod sled dog Icarus. Marty was a member of many civic organizations, including the Tippecanoe Masonic Lodge 174 of the Grand Lodge of Free and Accepted Masons of Ohio. Marty was blessed with an incredible circle of friends with whom he enjoyed traveling, sharing fellowship and meals with the breakfast bunch at Bob Evans, exchanging stories, and laughing. The family will receive friends on Monday, July 8, 2019, from 5 to 8 pm at the Frings & Bayliff Funeral Home in Tipp City and one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at 11 am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church with interment to follow at the St. John's Cemetery in Tipp City. If desired, contributions honoring his memory may be made to Tippecanoe Masonic Lodge 174 of the Grand Lodge of Free and Accepted Masons of Ohio. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fringsandbayliff.comand meals with the breakfast bunch at Bob Evans, exchanging stories, and laughing. The family will receive friends on Monday, July 8, 2019, from 5 to 8 pm at the Frings & Bayliff Funeral Home in Tipp City and one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at 11 am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church with interment to follow at the St. John's Cemetery in Tipp City. If desired, contributions honoring his memory may be made to Tippecanoe Masonic Lodge 174 of the Grand Lodge of Free and Accepted Masons of Ohio. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fringsandbayliff.com Published in Dayton Daily News on July 7, 2019