HAWKER CLARK, Martin "Marty" 60, of Trenton, MI, returned to the Lord on February 21, 2019 in Dayton. Marty was known as a magical hair stylist, working in Dayton, Knoxville TN, and Trenton MI. Marty managed J.C. Penney's salon operations in Ann Arbor, MI. He was very meticulous in care of himself, his home, and his belongings. He was a teacher of Karate, especially for children. Marty was a spiritual man, a Biblical scholar, and a gifted dancer. He is survived by his daughter, Brooke Hawker; granddaughter, Alexandra Bolis; parents, David and Patricia Clark; brother, David Clark and his dog, Cody. He was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Clark and his biological father, Ferol Hawker. Family will receive guests from 1:00-3:00pm Monday, February 25, 2019 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3940 Kettering Blvd Kettering, OH 45439. A funeral service will immediately follow at 3:00pm. Graveside services will take place 10:30 am Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Woodlawn Cemetery, Dayton. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations made to at 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton OH 45420 in Marty's memory. Written condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting Marty's online memorial at www.NewcomerDayton.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary