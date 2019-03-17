Services Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services 2100 East Stroop Rd Kettering , OH 45429 (937) 293-4137 Resources More Obituaries for Martin LeBoeuf Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Martin LeBoeuf

Obituary Condolences Flowers LeBOEUF, Martin George "Marty", Dr., DDS. Age 90, died early in the morning on Wednesday, 13 March 2019 as a result of complications from a severe stroke he suffered in August 2016. Present at the time of his death was his wife Martha, son George and grandson George. Dr. LeBoeuf operated an orthodontic practice in Oakwood for over 30 years. Having seen thousands of patients, he treated every patient with the belief that a beautiful smile was an invaluable asset. Marty had a lasting impact on all that he treated, and to this day all of his sons meet with the common question, "Are you related to Martin LeBoeuf? He straightened my teeth. He changed my life." The significance of Marty's work and care for his patients was paramount, but he also knew the importance developing talent within his organization, and how profoundly American it is to run and prosper in a small business. Marty was successful in many other ways besides his dental practice, most importantly as a husband, father and grandfather. In October 1958, he married the love of his life Martha Janet (Richards) LeBoeuf. Marty and Marty, as they were known, met while he attended Dental School at The Ohio State University. The two fell in love amidst football games and Carmen Ohio, and their wedding took place at the home of Martha's Parent's, Willard and Lillian Richards, in the crossroad hamlet of Junction City, Ohio, forging a marriage lasting 60 years. Foremost, Dayton, Ohio was always home. Martin, born in Florida, originally moved to Dayton in 1942 when his father joined Fairchild Aviation as a field representative to Wright- Patterson AFB. Marty graduated from Chaminade High School in 1946, and went on to attend University of Dayton, graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1950. Martin's father died suddenly when Marty was just twenty-two. Having been thrust into a leadership role in the family, and with little resources, he sought the help of the GI Bill to pay for college, knowing full well the tradeoff of a duty to the nation, and leading to a lifelong commitment serving in the US Armed Services. Martin dearly loved serving the country, and deeply revered all those that serve the nation. Initially, he entered active duty in 1950 with a direct commission as a 2nd Lieutenant in the US Air Force Medical Services Corps, stationed in Texas in support of the Korean Conflict. His service continued after active duty as a US Air Force Reserve Officer until reaching the rank of Major in 1960. He then transferred to the US Army Dental Corps and was retro-actively promoted to Lieutenant Colonel and began service as an Army Dentist. Upon graduation from the US Army Command and General Staff College, he was promoted to the rank of full Colonel, and took command of the USAR Dental Detachment 2288th in Sharonville, OH. Completing a successful tour of command, COL LeBoeuf transferred to the US Army Individual Augmentee status from which he eventually retired as Colonel. As a civilian Marty continued his professional education upon returning to Ohio by entering Dental School. He graduated from tOSU Dental School in 1957. After graduation he married and returned to Dayton opening a general dentistry practice in the Hulman building in downtown Dayton. In 1965, Marty returned to tOSU Dental School, completing his Masters in Orthodontics in 1968, at which time he joined Dr. Victor Lawrence in an orthodontic practice in Oakwood. Martin retained the Oakwood location until retiring in 1995. Along with his Oakwood location, he maintained offices in Fairborn, Bellbrook and Lebanon, Ohio. Marty had an independent and entrepreneurial spirit. Besides his dental practice he established MGL Realty and LLD Enterprises, concerns focused on commercial real estate that continue successfully today. Equally, Ohio State University and the beloved football "Buckeyes" program were a lifelong passion and commitment. Marty played participatory and leadership roles in organizations supporting the coaches and program. His most considerable contribution was leading the fundraising efforts in the Dayton region to fund the development of the Woody Hayes Athletic Facility. Marty was not all about work. Fun was as important as faith and family. He had fun living his life, especially on a golf course. Most often he played at the Dayton Country Club. DCC past Head Professional, Jimmy Gilbert, often said he played more golf with Marty than any other member. It showed. Marty was an accomplished amateur golfer supporting a single digit handicap most of his life. His low round was 68, and he shot his age dozens of times, including an 85 at the age of 87 just 12 days before is debilitating stroke. He scored a hole-in-one multiple times, including an ace on the 10th at DCC in 2007, at the ripe young age of 78. Marty was co- honoree of the initial DCC Spring Medal tournament in 2017. Martin is preceded in death by his brother Robert and sister Jean (Rocky) Whalen, and parents George and Viola. He is survived by his wife Martha, his brother Charles (Sue), son George (children Kate, George, Robert, Will and Lee), son John (wife Melanie and daughter Meg), son Bill (wife Leigh and children Ole LeBoeuf, Henrik LeBoeuf, step children Penn and Richard Cosler), and son Bob (wife Heather and children Jack, Charlotte and Phillip). He dearly loved the extended families on both sides, including the Whalens, LeBoeufs, Richards, Knechts, and Welles. Marty's family would like to recognize Sasha, Tuesday and Becky, who provided conscientious and needed care during Marty's last year at home. 