Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bethany United Methodist Church
6388 Cincinnati Dayton Rd
Liberty Township, OH
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Bethany United Methodist Church
6388 Cincinnati Dayton Rd
Liberty Township, OH
Service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethany United Methodist Church
6388 Cincinnati Dayton Rd
Liberty Township, OH
Martin VanGorden Obituary
VAN GORDEN, Martin M. Beloved husband of the late Norma Van Gorden for 49 years. Loving father of Martin (Stevie), Roger (Nancy), Tim (Susan) and Jay (Marie) Van Gorden. Dear grandfather of Traci, Abbey (Tim), Zack (Amanda), Jason (Liz), Erin, Ben (Taylor), Kari, and great grandfather of Molly, Sally, Daniel, Sadie. Liam, Katie, Jake, Cael, Jon, and Garret. Preceded in death by sister, Margie Ann Rosselot, and parents, Benjamin and Naomi Van Gorden. Passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019 at age 91. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Bethany United Methodist Church, 6388 Cincinnati Dayton Rd, Liberty Township, OH 45044, from 4-7 PM. Visitation will also be held at the church on Friday, September 6, 2019, from 10 AM until time of funeral service at 11 AM. Burial will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Butler Co. Farm Bureau Scholarship Fund, 2273 Millville Oxford Rd., Hamilton, OH 45013. For full obituary, visit HodappFuneralHome.com
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 4, 2019
