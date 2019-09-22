|
|
VOGEL, Martin Gerard "Marty" 59, of Zoe (near Beattyville), Kentucky, formerly of Beaver Creek, OH, passed away September 16, 2019. He was born October 21, 1959, the son of Joseph and Evelyn Vogel. Marty had worked at the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio, until his retirement last year. He was an adventurous, fun-loving man who always lived life to its fullest. Loving the outdoors, he enjoyed hiking, snow-skiing, and many watersports and was always willing to teach others these sports. He also enjoyed traveling. Marty's real passion was rock climbing, and he was deeply rooted in the Red River Gorge climbing community where he helped bolt and maintain the climbing routes. A loving, patient man with a huge heart, Marty gave back to his community by volunteering at the Lee County Recreation Center where he passed his love of climbing on to the younger generation. Everything Marty did in life he did with 110%. He will be deeply missed. Marty is survived by: his daughter, Amanda (Tom Gerez) Vogel of Paris, France; parents, Joseph and Evelyn Vogel of Montague, siblings, Mike (Cindy) Vogel of Whitehall, Cathy (Tim) Baker of North Muskegon, Bernie (Nicki) Vogel of Troy, Ohio, Rosie (Steve Savastano) Vogel of Niles, Michigan, and Dorothy (Scott Sorenson) Vogel of Traverse City, Michigan; and many nieces, nephews, great- nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Marty was preceded in death by: his grandparents, Andrew and Elizabeth Vogel, and Cecil and Ethel Deming. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at St. James Catholic Church, 5149 Dowling St, Montague, with Father Norman Droski officiating. Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 24, 2019, from 4-7 PM and the Rosary will be prayed at 7:00 PM at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, 413 S. Mears Avenue; Whitehall, MI. Interment will take place at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Montague. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 28 at 5:30 PM at 290 Jones Rd., Beattyville, KY 41311. If you prefer to make a donation in lieu of flowers, please consider the Red River Gorge Climber's Coalition, the Lee County Recreation Center, or your local climbing organization. Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. www.beaconfh.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 22, 2019