WARD, Martin J. "Marty" Age 61, of Huber Heights, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020. He was born August 8, 1958, in Valparaiso, Florida, the son of the late Douglas and Nancy (Smith) Ward. Marty loved his church family at Victory Church in Fairborn and spending time with people. A talented drummer, Marty enjoyed setting the tempo and pulse for many groups, including his church band. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Douglas Ward, Jr. Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Ruth Elaine Ward; four sons, Mark Jr. (Heather) Butcher, Mike (Stephanie) Butcher, Matt Butcher, Marshall (Amy) Butcher; eight grandchildren, Mark III, Derek, Christopher, Corrine, Adyson, Caroline, Liam, Cruze; two brothers, Raymond and Joe Ward; as well as nieces, nephews, other extended family, and many friends. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday May 30, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at the Uplifted Community Church, 4251 Powell Rd., Huber Heights, Pastor Tim Walden officiating. Arrangements in care of Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, Fairborn.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 27, 2020