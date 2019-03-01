|
WENZLER, Martin G. "Kirker" 35, of Springfield passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019. He was born November 15, 1983. He is survived by his daughters Brianna and Jada Hilderbrand, fiancee Chrissy Collier, mother Lorinda Buck, brothers Joshua and Robert Preston, sister Megan McCormick, grandmother Linda Jones, and numerous nieces, nephews, friends, and extended family in Xenia. He is greatly loved and fiercely missed by all those whose lives he touched.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 1, 2019