Marvin Abplanalp


1938 - 2019
ABPLANALP, Marvin R. Of Madison Township passed away at home on Friday, October 25, 2019. Marvin was born in Hamilton, Ohio on May 28, 1938 to Paul and Dena Abplanalp. Marvin graduated from Hanover High School in 1956. He served as the manager of the basketball team and maintained a close relationship with his classmates. He attended many reunions and relived the good ole days! On May 22, 1959, Marvin married the love of his life, Verneda Alderman. They started off in a small house in Springboro, Ohio and started a family. In 1970 they moved to their forever home in Madison Township and had the last of their 5 children. Marvin was best known for his work at Borden's in Dayton, Ohio...delivering milk products back in the day when they delivered to your home. He spent the last part of his career as a semi-truck driver. Marvin is survived by his children, Lee (Jeff) Joslin, Tyler (Kathy) Abplanalp & Andrew (Lea Ann) Abplanalp; twelve grandchildren; and numerous great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ada Verneda (Alderman) Abplanalp; daughters, Dena Fultz & Billie Gregory; parents; and brother, David Abplanalp. Funeral Service will be Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 12:00 noon at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd, Middletown. Visitation will be prior to the service from 10:00 am - 12:00 noon at the funeral home. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Southwest Ohio, 7625 Camargo Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45243. Please sign the guestbook at www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 31, 2019
