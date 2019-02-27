ARNETT, Marvin Age 88 of Clayton, passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019. He had served in the National Guard. Marvin was a graduate of the University of Dayton receiving his B.S. in Elementary Education and a graduate of Miami of Ohio University receiving his Masters in Administration. He was a teacher for many years for Dayton Public Schools and later retired from Vandalia City Schools. Marvin was a member of Crestview Baptist Church where he taught Sunday School and a member of the Brookville Kiwanis Club where he was past president. He is survived by his wife of 67 years: Phyllis (Vanderpool) Arnett, daughters: Patricia Ann McDorman of Clayton, Michelle (Jeff) French of TX, grandchildren: Sarah (Dan) Fennessy, Ryan (Aarti) McDorman, Marcus McDorman, Katie French, Christie French, great grandchildren: Hunter and Maddy Fennessy, siblings: Mellavee (Glen) Stephens of KY, Marie Roberts of KY, Martha Jean (Ballard) Bryant of Phillipsburg, Joyce (Arvil) Howard of KY, Kay (John) Bandy of KY, Morris (Kay) Arnett of FL, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Langley and Martha (Risner) Arnett and sister: Ella Mae Reed. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 1, 2019 at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with Pastor Tim Cain officiating. Interment will follow the service at Clayton Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, from 9:30 a.m. until time of services. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's . Online condolences can be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary