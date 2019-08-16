|
BEELER, Marvin L. Passed in peace surrounded by family at the age of 89 on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio on November 25, 1929 to Earl J. Beeler and Helen (Wegman) Beeler. Preceded in death by his wife, Anne (Godfrey), his parents and sisters Elizabeth (Clarence) Hentz and Patricia (Richard) Geisler. He was blessed with a long and wonderful life that included proudly serving in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict, a 38-year career at Champion International Paper, serving the Catholic community as a faithful and active parishioner at Queen of Peace, and much more. He greeted all with a smile and a sparkle in his eye that conveyed true happiness and well-being for those he met. Marvin was a loving and generous father and is survived by his children Debra (Matt) Duley, Victoria (John) Keehnen, and Louis (Karen) Beeler. Proud grandfather of Sean (Robyn) Duley, Sarah and Erin Keehnen, Jackson, Sam, and Jessica Beeler. Proud great-grandfather of Harper and Carter Duley. Cherished his nieces, nephews and many good friends. Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, OH. All are welcome to attend the funeral service at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 2550 Millville Ave., Hamilton, OH, on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow at Butler County Memorial Park. www.browndawsonflick.com
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 16, 2019