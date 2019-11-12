Home

Kreitzer Funeral Home - Arcanum
204 N. Main St.
Arcanum, OH 45304
(937) 692-5145
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Kreitzer Funeral Home - Arcanum
204 N. Main St.
Arcanum, OH 45304
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Kreitzer Funeral Home - Arcanum
204 N. Main St.
Arcanum, OH 45304
1935 - 2019
Marvin BRODRICK Obituary
BRODRICK, Marvin E. Age 83, of Greenville, passed away peacefully on November 9, 2019 in the care of State of the Heart Care Center. Marvin was born in 1935, the son of Chester & Dorothy Brodrick. Marvin married Judy McKibben on Jan. 29, 1956. They were married for 51 years. He was a retired 30 year employee of Dayton Daily News. Preceded in death by his wife, Judy; parents; sister, Barbara McCammon, Patty Sales, and brother-in-law, Homer Brewer. Marvin enjoyed family & his hobbies were, golf, bowling, traveling, gardening & model trains. He was loved, cherished, and his family was blessed to have such an extraordinary man in their lives. He will be greatly missed and rejoiced in each and every one of us. Surviving are his two daughters, Debbie (Rick) Mikesell of New Madison, and Christie (Chris) Boyd of Greenville; son, Doug Brodrick of Washington Township; grandchildren, Chris (Shannon) Swank, Elizabeth Boyd, and Matthew Boyd; great-grandchildren, Dalton and Gavin Swank; sisters, Betty (Bob) Jessup, Jeanie (Bud) Boyer; sisters-in-law, Diane (Denny) Anthony, and Mary Brewer; brother-in-law, Jim Sales; several nieces and nephews, and numerous other relatives and friends. A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 13, at Kreitzer Funeral Home, 204 N. Main St., Arcanum, OH 45304. Funeral services, officiated by John Wiltshire, will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be sent to State of the Heart Hospice, or the . Email condolences may be sent by going online to www.kreitzerfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
